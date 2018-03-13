Student brings gun to Edgewater High School, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A student who brought a gun to Edgewater High School Tuesday morning was arrested after law enforcement officials received a tip about the weapon, according to school officials.

The weapon was never used in a threatening manner, principal Mark Shanoff said in a recorded message to the campus community.

"The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. I want to thank the tipster who made the report, as well as all students who come to school each day and make good choices," Shanoff said.

An Orlando Police Department spokesman said the school resource officer made contact with the student who had the weapon, confiscated the firearm and arrested the student. That student was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

