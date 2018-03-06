Students hospitalized after incident on Lake Nona High school bus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two students had to be hospitalized and others were injured after a malfunction aboard a Lake Nona High School bus Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Officials said 37 students were on the bus when a water hose malfunctioned, causing water to erupt from the hose.

One girl attempted to exit the bus before it was at a complete stop and was injured as a result, an OCPS spokeswoman said. That student was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert.

Three other students suffered unknown injuries while exiting the bus during safety evacuation procedures. One student was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital for basic life support and the other two did not require further treatment beyond what EMS provided at the scene.

Officials from Orange County Fire Rescue said the incident happened at Narcoossee Road and Kirby Smith Road.

