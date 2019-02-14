11-year-old boy in custody after threat at Titusville school, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police said they have taken an 11-year-old student into custody after a reported threat at a school for children with disabilities.

The threat was reported Thursday morning at Fieldston Preparatory School at 2940 Columbia Boulevard in Titusville, according to police.

Authorities said the boy was arrested and charged with posessing a weapon on school property and aggravated assault. Both charges are felonies.

Officers said the scene is secure and no staff or students have reported injuries.

Fieldston Preparatory School is described as a school for students with various disabilities who are "in need of a separate day school," according to its website.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

This a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

