Students arrested in shooting, bomb threats at Volusia school, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Two students were arrested at Silver Sands Middle School Wednesday after they reportedly made school threats, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

One student on Tuesday threatened to shoot their classmates with a shotgun, but the school resource deputy was unaware of the alleged threat until Wednesday, when the 15-year-old was overheard saying that they ran out of bullets and that's why the other students were still alive, deputies said.

The teen threatened to shoot the students after they reported the threat, according to the Sheriff's Office. The student is being charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, deputies said.

That arrest was the second Wednesday at Silver Sands, after an 11-year-old boy was overheard saying he was going to "bomb" the school and his teacher after he got his seat changed in class, the Sheriff's Office said.

The students' arrests mark the 25th and 26th in the county since the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in South Florida, according to Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood and school officials said they have warned children and their parents several times since the massacre about the seriousness of school threats, but that students have continued to use social media to make them.

Deputies are again asking parents to explain the consequences of making such threats.

"The Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for anyone making these threats. In addition to facing serious criminal charges, students arrested for making these threats, or their families, will be held responsible for paying the cost of the law enforcement response and prosecution, estimated at $1,032 per case," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

