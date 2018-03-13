Students at Orlando-area schools to participate in national walkout

APOPKA, Fla. - For two weeks, Apopka High School junior J.C. Martinez has been working with his classmates to plan an organized walkout on Wednesday.

It's part of the national walkout to show solidarity for the Parkland shooting victims as well as address gun control issues.

Students from across the nation will walk out of their classrooms at 10 a.m.

Martinez said this isn't about skipping class -- it's about sending a message.

"We start off by reading the names, remembering the 17 names and the victims lost and then we're going to have a minute of silence for that. After that we are going to have a few poems read and maybe a speech in the middle," Martinez said.

Most of his classmates, he said, plan to join him.

There are a few students, however, who have opted to stay inside the classroom, but not because they don't believe in the cause.

"I have some students telling me that they're not going to go but it's not because they don't think it's a big deal. They think that, they actually don't want to be around large crowds, which shows you how concerned people are. They don't want to be around large crowds," Martinez said.

As thousands of students prepare for the national walkout, law enforcement agencies remain on standby should they be needed.

Scott Howat, chief communications officer for with Orange County Public Schools, said staff members are making adjustments for Wednesday's walkout.

"During this time period, (there will be) limited access on and off campus, just to make sure that there is a safe environment," Howat said.

Less than 24 hours before the planned walkout, Edgewater High School had a security threat when a gun was found on campus.

In light of the walkout Wednesday, Howat said speaking up is more important than ever.

"We just encourage every student, every parent if they hear something or see something to say something. They can use the SpeakOut hotline, 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)," Howat said.

Other school board representatives said they will not discipline students who choose to walk out.

Students who attend school in Brevard County, however, will be given 17 minutes for the walkout and then must return to class.

Not all schools have the same plan for their walkouts.

Some Orange County School students plan to meet 17 new people as part of the event, while other schools in Lake County will ring a bell 17 times for the lives lost in the Parkland shooting.

