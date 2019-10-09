Students could be allowed to use medical marijuana at Lake schools

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A policy change could be coming that would allow Lake County students to use medical marijuana on campus, but there are stipulations.

According to the new proposal, students who are on the state's medical marijuana registry and have a qualified patient identification card will be permitted to receive treatment at a designated location on school property as long as an authorized caregiver administers it.

The school cannot store the product and employees cannot supervise the treatment process. Medical marijuana cannot be given on a school bus or at a school-sponsored event.

Currently, medical marijuana cannot be used on campus but a memo was recently sent out from the Florida Department of Education reminding school districts to create a policy on how medical marijuana will be stored and accounted for on campus.

"Although the area of law is relatively new, ample time has passed for districts to adopt compliant access policies," the memo read.

A Lake County Schools spokeswoman said the proposal will be discussed and possibly voted on during a board meeting Monday. The staff recommendation is for approval. If board members vote to approve the measure, it will be tentatively approved until the proposal is brought back for a final approval after 28 days.

Click here to read the proposal in its entirety.

