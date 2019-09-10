Students moved to different campus after transformer fire at New Smyrna Beach Middle

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Students at New Smyrna Beach Middle School were forced to move to a high school campus Tuesday after two transformers caught fire.

Officials said that as a result of the fire, the middle school has no power and no air conditioning, so students walked or were transported by bus to nearby New Smyrna Beach High School.

Students ate lunch at the high school, and then sixth graders went to the auditorium for the day and seventh and eighth grade students were sent to the gym.

Parents of New Smyrna Beach Middle School students are permitted to pick them up early from the high school. At the end of the day, bus riders will be picked up from the high school and taken home.

No one was injured in the fire, which happened in an outside brick structure.

Officials have not said if the New Smyrna Beach Middle School campus will open Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.