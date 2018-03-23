Orlando students volunteer in Puerto Rico for spring break

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of Orlando students spent spring break volunteering in Puerto Rico instead of vacationing.

The seventh to 12th-graders from various schools were handpicked by city leaders to take the trip because of local volunteering efforts, group involvement, grades and behavior. Fundraising helped support the trip.

Students said they brought food, water, cleaning products, bookbags and other supplies to the island. While there, they cleaned homes, helped a woman get a wheelchair, and outfitted some homes to better receive water and electricity.

"I had like three kids break down, crying, because they were happy that they had that, had a chance to get it," seventh-grader Tejaye Flukers said.

Odyssey Middle School seventh-grader Morgan Labord said the trip inspired them to continue to do volunteer projects in the community and beyond.

"It just had me thinking I could go out and help people, change lives and stuff," Labord said.

The students volunteered in Puerto Rico for seven days.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.