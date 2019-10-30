NHC issues advisory as subtropical storm Rebekah forms over North Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Rebekah has formed over the North Atlantic.

The storm is about 745 miles west of The Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving east at 13 mph.

At this time there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said Rebekah is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

This storm is not a threat to the Central Florida area, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells will continue to track the storm throughout the night.



