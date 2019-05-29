Suicidal man prompts closure of US 92 in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies have closed U.S. 92 in DeLand on Wednesday morning because of a suicidal man, according to authorities.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the man called authorities around 2 a.m. and threatened to kill himself. Deputies said the man, who has a weapon, is in a car at a gas station along U.S. 92.

Eastbound U.S. 92 is closed near West Parkway, and traffic is being re-routed at Kepler Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

