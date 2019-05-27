Sully the service dog pays tribute to George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day

Sully, the former service dog to President George H.W. Bush, paid tribute to his former owner on Memorial Day.

The service dog’s Instagram account showed Sully next to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Instagram post read, “Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor” - George H.W. Bush. Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world 🇺🇸 who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.”

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.