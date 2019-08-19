Sumter County marine unit to check on people impacted in flooded areas

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said investigators with the marine unit will conduct an extra patrol to check on anyone impacted by impassable roadways in the flooded areas.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you have a loved one you want deputies to check on, you can call the nonemergency number for the Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.

News 6 Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said the flooding is from the leftover rain from the past couple of weeks.

Sorrells said it will take time for water levels to recede.

Rivers in the area could be at flood stage for the next couple of days.



