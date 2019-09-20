Sumter deputies arrest man accused of killing woman in Oxford

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman inside a home in Oxford on Sept. 14.

Ronnie Brown, 55, has been charged with homicide.

The Sheriff's Office said Jenetta Floyd, 68, was killed in a home on the 11500 block of County Road 223.

"Mr. Brown took advantage of the good nature of Mrs. Floyd," Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer said.

This past Saturday, News 6 spoke with a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

"We're kind of in shock to see that we bought a house here for no crime and there's something like this across the street to happen," said Bailey Coon, who lives nearby.

This is the second homicide in Sumter County this year, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. We will update story as more information becomes available.



