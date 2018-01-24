SunRail to run on Sunday for NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ahead of the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, SunRail is offering a special service to accommodate the football fans who will be flocking to the area.

SunRail will begin service at noon -- three hours before kickoff -- with the first train leaving southbound from the DeBary Station. Service will run hourly between DeBary and the Sand Lake Road stations for about eight hours.

More News Headlines

A full SunRail schedule is available here.

For those who plan on driving, parking lots at Camping World Stadium open at 10 a.m., which is two hours before gates open. Pre-paid parking is available online starting at $40 lot M and the lot at Jones High School; $75 for sprinter van and limo parking at lot 13; and $125 for bus parking at lot 13.

Click here to pre-purchase a parking pass.

The taxi drop off and pick up location will be at Central Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue. The City of Orlando will also be offering a free shuttle service to and from the stadium starting at 10 a.m. until one hour after the game.

Camping World Stadium plans to heighten security during the game, so anyone planning on attending should be aware of the stadium's clear bag policy. Fans are encouraged not to bring in any kind of bag, but if they have to, the bag should be no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Large purses, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs and other large bags are prohibited inside the stadium.

For more information on prohibited items, tailgating rules and what to expect on game day, click here for the full Pro Bowl guide.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.