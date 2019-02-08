SunRail train hits car on tracks in Maitland, firefighters say

MAITLAND, Fla. - A car on the tracks was struck Friday morning by a SunRail train, officials with the Maitland Fire Department said.

The commuter train was traveling near Packwood and Maitland avenues around 9:30 a.m. when the train struck a car.

Maitland firefighters said they heard the SunRail train stop and went to investigate. The Fire Department is on Packwood Avenue within walking distance to the crash scene.

Firefighters said the two people in the car declined treatment and no one was injured.

The train was back on the move after 10:30 a.m.

Maitland police said the intersection of Packwood and Mairland avenues was closed during the crash investigation.

