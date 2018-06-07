Supporters, critics rally before controversial Eau Gallie mural hearing

MELBOURNE. Fla. - Eau Gallie Arts District officials are rallying supporters before a Thursday night appeal hearing spotlights a mural featuring Felix the Cat, Wile E. Coyote, Homer Simpson and other cartoon characters locked in colorful combat.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports Los Angeles pop artist Matt Gondek's urban artwork covers the 100-foot-long north wall of CrossFit Rise Above, facing Eau Gallie Boulevard. He flew to town last November as a headline artist of the Anti-Gravity Project mural festival.

To paint an outdoor mural in Melbourne, artists must first obtain a Melbourne Historic and Architectural Review Board "certificate of architectural appropriateness."

By direction of the Melbourne City Council, city hall staffers are appealing whether the HARB relied on "competent, substantial evidence" when it approved Gondek's mural. The Planning and Zoning Board will review the HARB certificate Thursday. City Manager Mike McNees has described this mural appeal process as "very strange and unusual."

If the board rescinds Gondek's certificate, the mural would return to the HARB for a rehearing.

Jim Stivers and his wife, Jacie, a longtime EGAD advocate, submitted 936 "Keep The Mural" petition signatures during the May 22 city council meeting. A Brevard County resident since 1979, he told council members Looney Tunes cartoons such as Daffy Duck and the Road Runner featured violence decades ago.

“In my humble opinion, there’s no place for censorship in art. Or in the city of Melbourne,” Stivers said from the public comment podium.

Critics of Gondek's mural believe the cartoon imagery is inappropriate for all audiences, violating Melbourne's mural guidelines. Also, the HARB initially approved a conceptual drawing depicting deconstructed portraits of Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian and a "Star Wars" stormtrooper. Instead, Gondek painted an image inspired by Pablo Picasso's 1937 anti-war painting "Guernica."

“This was not about censorship. It was about processing, and how the mural was approved after a rendition was run before the (HARB). And then they approved the concept — but then what was actually painted afterwards was totally different,” Councilman Tim Thomas replied to Stivers.

Thursday's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

