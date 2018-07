BRADENTON, Fla. - One Florida driver has a story to tell after a surprise hitchhiker was found wedged in their vehicle.

A bird was found trapped in the front of the car hood Tuesday.

Bradenton police posted photos of the bird relaxing and looking a bit scared as it waited to be rescued.

Police said the bird had a minor injury, but is recuperating well.

The bird was eventually taken to an animal shelter.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.