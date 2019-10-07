Surveillance images show man wanted in Altamonte Springs bank robbery

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who was believed to be armed when he robbed a bank in Altamonte Springs, according to police.

Officers with the Altamonte Springs Police Department said the man entered the SunTrust Bank on Commerce Park Drive Monday and showed an employee a note demanding money and implying that he had a weapon.

The man, who was wearing a black shirt and tan pants during the robbery, was able to get away with an unknown amount of money in the gray Honda pictured below, police said.

Man flees after robbing SunTrust Bank in Altamonte Springs, police say. (Image: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man or video seen in the surveillance images is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

