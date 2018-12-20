Surveillance video captured husband shooting wife in head, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A home surveillance system captured a man pushing his wife into a corner and then shooting her in the head as their children were in the home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said four children called 911 on Wednesday morning, saying they'd found their mother unresponsive in a pool of blood surrounded by bullets.

When authorities arrived at the home on Blackburn Court, they said they found Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and two more to her body.

During the investigation into the shooting, deputies said they found a surveillance system in the home that recorded the entire shooting.

The video showed Nelonza Pugh, 29, in a physical struggle with his wife as he had a gun in his right hand, according to the affidavit. Pugh used his left hand to push Jenkins-Pugh into a corner and pin her there as he brought the gun to her head and shot her, deputies said.

Jenkins-Pugh instantly fell to the ground motionless, according to the report. Deputies said Pugh then shot her two more times as she was on the ground.

After the shooting, the report said Pugh calmly walked out of the home.

Pugh was taken into custody without incident on a first-degree murder charge shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not said how he was located.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Jenkins-Pugh's funeral expenses.

