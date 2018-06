BRANDON, Miss. - You won’t believe what you’re about to see.

A surveillance camera at a gas station captured a white sedan that skidded into an embankment Thursday, went airborne and landed between two gas pumps.

More News Headlines

The woman driving the car was able to get out of the vehicle and walk on her own.

Luckily, there was no fire caused by the crash at the gas station.

No other details have been released.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.