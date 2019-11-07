Surveillance video catches burglars inside Clermont home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are searching for two men who broke into a home in Clermont taking thousands of dollars of property.

Deputies said surveillance video shows the men going into the home through a sliding glass door in south Clermont's Four Corners area around 7:17 p.m. on Nov. 2.

"The subjects moved room to room helping themselves to thousands of dollars of the victim’s property," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

According to officials, both men spent about 15 minutes inside the home.

Deputies said one of the burglars appears to be a heavyset Hispanic man with facial hair who was wearing light-colored Under Armour pants and a light-colored T-shirt with a flower design on the shoulder.

The man was also said to be wearing what appeared to be a light-colored Fox branded hat and a fanny pack.

Authorities said that when the man was coming down the stairs he appeared to walk with a limp.

"The second subject was possibly a thin Hispanic male," deputies said.

Officials said you can hear both men speaking in Spanish in the surveillance video.

"He was wearing light colored pants, a light colored long sleeve shirt, and a light colored hat with his face concealed. He also had what appeared to be an ear piece in his left ear. Both wore what appeared to be Nike gloves," deputies said.

Authorities believe the men are responsible for multiple burglaries in the Four Corners area.

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the men. If you have any information that may identify them, you are asked to contact deputies at 352-343-2101 or call the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

