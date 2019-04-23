Surveillance video released in fight, shooting outside Flagler gas station

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video showing the moment a gunman opened fire outside a gas station in Bunnell was released Tuesday as deputies continue to search for the alleged shooter, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 8:14 p.m. at the Circle K on East Moody Boulevard.

Video shows a man wearing a white hat, black shirt, dark-colored jeans and white shoes exit the convenience store then almost immediately get into a fight with two women and another man.

The struggle continues on the ground until the man gets up and begins firing multiple rounds at the other man who was involved in the fight, according to authorties.

Deputies said the victim was shot in the back. He is expected to survive.

The alleged gunman is believed to be between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and in his late teens or early 20s.

“Help us identify this offender and get him off the streets and into the Green Roof Inn, where he belongs before he can hurt anyone else,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He put numerous lives in jeopardy last night.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 386-313-4911 and mention case number 2019-37325 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

