Surveillance video released in triple shooting after Sumter County block party

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video released Monday shows a woman running and ducking for cover as shots were fired in the area after a massive block party.

Officials from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the video was taken from a gas station near State Road 44 around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies said the shots came from multiple vehicles along SR 44 near the McDonald's and Waffle House while attendees were leaving a block party and moving to the Wildwood Truck-Stop. More than 2,000 people were at the Wildwood block party, according to authorities.

Bullets hit three people, injuring one of them critically. The victims were taken to The Villages Regional Hospital to receive treatment.

A Burger King in the area was also struck.

Deputies said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance regarding this shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Sumter County Sheriff's Office detectives at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

