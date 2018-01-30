Surveillance video shows man standing near teen's bedroom window

ORLANDO, Fla. - A father says he wants answers after he found surveillance video showing a man spending time near his daughter's bedroom window.

Jay Santana told News 6 it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday at his home in the Azalea Park area of Orange County.

"It was exactly of the time where she usually gets ready to go to school," Santana said.

The video shows a truck park across the street from the home. Several minutes later, a man is seen walking up to the family's home and disappearing near some bushes.

"Obviously, if you walk in here, there's nothing but my daughter's bedroom," he said.

The video shows his daughter's friend arriving at the house to be driven to school, and that is when the man re-emerges from the bushes and runs to his truck. He's seen driving away before anyone could ask what he had been doing.

News 6 watched as Santana filed a report with deputies at the Orange County Sheriff's Office and handed them a copy of the surveillance video.

He said his daughters are so scared that they spent the weekend at someone else's home.

He said he wants to know why the man was there.

"The person is in front (of) my daughter's room for a good six minutes," he said.

"He wasn't praying."

