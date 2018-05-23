'Survivor' season finale watch party to benefit Orlando-area nonprofit

CELEBRATION, Fla. - In light of the season finale of the CBS show "Survivor: Ghost Island" airing Wednesday night, a nonprofit organization in Central Florida is hosting a watch party to benefit children and families in need.

The organization, Hearts of Reality, is holding the event at the Meliá Orlando Suite Hotel in Celebration from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Former "Survivor" stars, including two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, Carolyn "Mama C" Rivera and Dr. Carl Bilanciona, will be in attendance, and "Big Brother" star and winner "Evel" Dick Donato is also expected to make an appearance.

Guests will be able to order from a tapas menu specially crafted for the event. White rice bowls, in honor of the show, will also be available to order.

The event will also feature a cash bar, trivia, prizes and a live telecast of the big finale.

A suggested donation of $10 will include guests' first raffle ticket and admission to the party.

All proceeds will benefit the Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida that gives free vacations to critically-ill children and their families. The three-day vacation event is scheduled to take place Aug. 9 to 11, when more than 100 "Survivor" and "Big Brother" stars will come together for the cause.

