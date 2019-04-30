Suspect accused of shoplifting at Bealls arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The suspect accused of shoplifting at Bealls in New Smyrna Beach was arrested at the Bealls in Orange City, according to New Smyrna Beach Police.

Police said Ramerio Main was charged with grand theft, aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding.

Investigators said Jamie Lynn Robert, the owner of the suspect vehicle was also arrested for unrelated warrants.

This past Thursday, a police officer crashed her vehicle while trying to stop Main, according to investigators.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the person near 3100 State Road 44, west of I-95, just before 5 p.m.

Officials with the police department said the suspect had stolen items from a Bealls outlet store before the incident and fled the scene after the officer crashed.

The officer is expected to be OK, officials said.

