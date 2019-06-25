Suspect arrested in armed rape on Orange Blossom Trail, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they arrested and charged a 31-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a June armed rape, kidnapping and robbery of a victim along Orange Blossom Trail.

Police said they have been investigating the case since June 12, when the victim was attacked near South Orange Blossom Trail and Columbia Street at 5:25 a.m. Police released a sketch of the attacker and on Tuesday said Rovial Lomon Walker was identified as the suspect.

Walker was arrested on charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment.

No other details were provided by Orlando police.

