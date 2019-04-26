Winter Park bank robbery suspect arrested in South Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - More than two weeks after a bank robbery in Winter Park, a suspect has been found in South Florida and taken into custody, according to police.

Officers with the Winter Park Police Department said Steven Robert Calt, 40, used a note to rob employees at the TD Bank at 810 North Orlando Avenue earlier this month and fled.

A search began immediately after the robbery, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Webster Avenue and Lee Road.

Winter Park police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a TD Bank. (Image: Winter Park Police Department)

The search ended without Calt being located, and a warrant was issued for his arrest one week later.

With the help of the Orange County Sheriff's Office Felony Squad and the U.S. Marshals Fort Lauderdale Office, authorities found Calt Friday in the Fort Lauderdale area, police said.

Calt was taken to the Broward County Jail and was charged with robbery and grand theft over $300 but less than $5,000, officials said.

