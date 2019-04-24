Suspect asks victim 'how she liked walking' after sugar found in her gas tank, deputies say

Marion County investigators said a suspect is accused of filling a woman's car with sugar. Photo Credit: Flickr user MSVG (stock photo of Hyundai Azera)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County investigators said a suspect is accused of filling a woman's car with sugar.

The sheriff's office said the victim told investigators she allowed the suspect to use her 2006 Hyundai Azera on Sunday.

The woman told deputies she picked up her car Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim drove to a gas station, and when she tried to put gas in her car, something was blocking her way, according to investigators.

Investigators said the mechanic told her someone put sugar in her tank and it was blocking the gas neck.

The mechanic told the woman it would cost $500 to remove and clean the gas tank, according to the incident report.

The victim told investigators she received a text from the suspect asking her how she liked walking, according to the incident report.

The woman called the sheriff's office after she got that text, according to investigators.

