Suspect barricaded inside Poinciana home found dead, deputies say

POINCIANA, Fla. - A suspect who was barricaded inside a Poinciana home has been found dead, according to officials from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the suspect was barricaded inside a home on Brockton Drive and New Castle Road. When SWAT team members entered the home after a standoff, they found the suspect's body, authorities said.

Roads that were closed in the area are reopened.

No details have been released about the suspect. The Sheriff's Office's investigation is ongoing.

