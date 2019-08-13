Suspect caught hiding in mattress in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - New photos show how far one suspect went to avoid an arrest in Cocoa.

Deputies said the woman was hiding inside a mattress.

Investigators were looking for Acasia Fuscaldo and they received a tip she was at a motel in Cocoa.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said she cut an opening in the box springs just big enough to hide under the sheets.

Fuscaldo said she was taken into custody for her three felony violation of probation warrants.

She is being held without bond in the Brevard County Jail.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.