Suspect dies after crashing while fleeing arrest, Lake deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of resisting arrest by dragging a deputy in his vehicle and fleeing on foot died in custody after his arrest, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Sean Christopher Bentley, 27, was at a convenience store in Sorrento when a deputy attempted to take him into custody on a felony warrant for failing to appear on fleeing and eluding charges.

A struggle between Bentley and the deputy began as Bentley tried to get into his vehicle, according to a news release. The deputy deployed his Taser but Bentley began driving with the deputy still partially inside the car, which resulted in him being dragged by the vehicle and injuring his leg.

Deputies said Bentley fled onto County Road 437, crashed into another vehicle a short time later and then fled on foot before being apprehended in the Eagles Dunes subdivision.

Bentley suffered a medical episode shortly after being taken into custody, according to authorities.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly before noon on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Bentley's death.

No further details were immediately available.

