Suspect dies after killing woman, shooting baby

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting a woman and a 1-year-old child has died from injuries he sustained when he turned the gun on himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Park Apartments Saturday afternoon by someone who said that a woman in one of the units told them that, if Ezequiel Umpierre Plasencia saw police, "He will kill them."

Gunshots were heard as deputies arrived. They then found Plasencia, 28, and Merrie Garcia Berrios, 35, bleeding on the ground, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Berrios was pronounced dead at the scene. Plasencia was gasping for air when first responders arrived. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday.

Deputies said Plasencia fatally shot Berrios and a 1-year-old child in the arm before he shot himself.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other children who were at the scene of the shooting were not injured.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.