Suspect in custody after St. Cloud shooting, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A person is in custody after a shooting in St. Cloud on Tuesday afternoon, police department officials said.

The shooting happened at about 5:10 p.m. in the Esprit neighborhood. Details about the shooting, including if anyone was injured and the suspect's identity, have not been released.

Police said the incident is unrelated to a shooting Sunday that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

