Suspect in deputy-involved shooting charged with battery on an officer in 2015

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - We are learning more about the man shot and killed Tuesday by Orange County deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a disturbance in which a man, identified as 40-year-old Eddie Humberto Segura, slapped his mother.

Investigators said the suspect violently attacked the deputies.

Deputies said they have visited the home six times in the past for disturbances or mental health issues.

This includes a 2015 arrest where he was accused of hitting his 3-year-old niece, according to the arrest report.

At the time of the incident, Segura refused to leave his home peacefully, according to the report.

The arrest report shows deputies had to use gas and Taser to get Segura out when he fought back and hit one deputy.

Investigators said the deputy who shot Segura on Tuesday will be placed on administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, which is standard procedure.

