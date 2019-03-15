Suspect in fatal shooting at Clermont apartment complex turns self in

CLERMONT, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Clermont apartment complex earlier this year has turned himself in, according to police.

Officers said Albert Santos Vasquez, 24, turned himself in Thursday evening at the Clermont Police Department and is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 24-year-old Dominic Dionisio Marquez.

The Winter Springs man was found lying in the parking lot of the SunDance apartments on John Lake Road the night of Jan. 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Witnesses told police three vehicles sped away from the scene after the shots were fired. Those vehicles were found a short time later, and investigators talked to a person of interest in the case.

An arrest warrant was eventually issued for Vasquez on a felony murder charge, officers said.

Vasquez was taken into custody by Clermont police and taken to the Lake County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond, officers said.

