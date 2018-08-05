Suspect in Orange County double shooting still at large, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man suspected in a double shooting Sunday morning is still at large, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. at a night club on the 5100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. The space was being used for a private party of between 200 and 300 people.

A fight broke out in the parking lot of the building and the suspect, a black male in his 20s, began shooting, according to authorities. Officials said two men were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Another man, Jean Guercon Pierre, was arrested for resisting law enforcement without violence, while the suspected shooter has yet to be detained.

Deputies said there is no threat to the community from the suspect at large. The victims and suspect knew each other, meaning the shooting was not a random act, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

