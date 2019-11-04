Suspect in violent downtown Orlando attack turns himself in, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Violent attack suspect Michael Scarlett is in custody after turning himself in to the Orange County Sheriff's Office Monday, according to the chief of Orlando police.

Chief Orlando Rolón said Scarlett was wanted for an attack that happened on Cathcart Avenue on Oct. 9.

Police say a woman was returning home after walking her dog at Lake Eola when Scarlett followed her. The woman told police the 28-year-old forced his way inside her home and beat her.

We are happy to update the media & citizens that Michael T. Scarlett II, the suspect from 400 Cathcart Av. incident has been arrested. He turned himself in to law enforcement this morning. @OrlandoPolice appreciates the efforts of everyone involved in bringing Scarlett to custody pic.twitter.com/Xldlw5PUG5 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) November 4, 2019

Scarlett was booked into the Orange County Jail without bond around 4:44 a.m. He's facing a burglary of dwelling charge with assault or battery.

Orlando police say Scarlett is not connected with another October attack in downtown Orlando.

Officers say DNA evidence linked James Calixte to the Oct. 25 sexual assault on the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street in Thorton Park.

As of Monday, Calixte was still at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

