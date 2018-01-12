Fifth defendant in Winter Springs gang rape sentenced to prison

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A man accused in the gang rape of a Winter Springs High School student received a prison sentence for his involvement.

Deoante Stewart was 17 at the time of the 2014 attack.

The victim said Stewart, along with five others, raped her in the woods near the school and forced her to perform sexual acts.

The arrest report states that the victim went to cut through the woods with one of the men to get something to eat when two others decided to join them.

In the woods, the victim said all three demanded she perform sexual acts on them, refusing to let her go. She said she complied and continued on to the nearby McDonald's.

When she returned alone, she said one of the men pulled her back into the woods where all six teens were waiting for her. She said they forced her to perform sexual acts on them while two of them had sexual intercourse with her.

Winter Springs police said she managed to record part of the ordeal on her iPod. The video shows several black males asking for sex in the woods.

Police said investigators can clearly hear her say, "No," and, "I want to go back to school."

The victim left the scene and told her parents, which sparked a week-long investigation.

Stewart was facing one count of sexual battery and one count of child abuse in the attack. The state decided last month not to prosecute him for sexual battery.

The judge sentenced Stewart to three years on the child abuse charge. He will receive credit for 29 days he has already served.

