Suspect out on bond sexually abuses children, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A robbery suspect out on bond sexually abused multiple children and now, officers are trying to locate the man, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Taft Nichols, 46, was out on bond in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in 2017 during which employees' hands were zip-tied and cash and drugs were stolen when he abused the three girls, who are all under 10 years old.

A woman contacted authorities Monday when two of the girls told her Nichols had abused them sexually and physically on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit. During the investigation, police said they learned a third girl was also involved.

The girls reported Nichols choked them, grabbed them by their throats and swung them in the air, pointed a knife at one of them while he threatened to kill her, hit one of the girls with a belt, tried to pull a girl's pants down, exposed his penis to at least one girl, tried to pull a girl's pants down and kissed two of the girls forcefully, a news release said.

During one sexual abuse incident, Nichols said, "It's OK, I'm not your real uncle," according to the report.

A warrant has been issued for Nichols' arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Daytona Beach police Detective Diego Besse at 386-671-5212 or email BesseDiego@dbpd.us regarding case No. 190020474.

