Suspect shot by deputies charged with stalking after Brevard-Orange chase

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Blondine Valsaint appeared before a judge in a wheelchair at the Brevard County Jail Complex Wednesday nearly a week after being shot by deputies and leading them on a two-county chase, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The 35-year-old Orlando man was charged with aggravated stalking after deputies say he repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend, making several visits to her Mims home on the morning of May 3.

[Sheriff: Brevard deputy shoots driver, leading to chase, SR 528 crash]

His ex-girlfriend first called deputies the night before, telling them she was worried Valsaint was on his way to her home and might hurt her.

During that initial call, she told dispatchers that Valsaint had been "chasing" her around and could be at her home while she was out, according to reports from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

She had previously filed for an injunction against Valsaint, but it was dismissed after a hearing in February, according to court records.

The victim called law enforcement a third time just before 5 a.m. on the morning of May 5, telling dispatchers that Valsaint knocking on her window while she hid in a closet.

When deputies arrived at her home, they attempted to approach the Valsaint in his vehicle. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that's when he drove his car in the direction of deputies.

One of the deputies, deputy Nathanael Rowell, fired a single round at the suspect's vehicle and struck him before he fled on U.S.1, according to Ivey. Valsaint then led deputies on a chase to State Road 528 and into Orange County where deputies were able to use a vehicle apprehension maneuver and stop him.

Rowell was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated. He was hired by the sheriff's office in 2015 and is assigned as a patrol deputy in the north precinct.

Valsaint remains in jail on $75,000 bond.

