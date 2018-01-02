Suspect shot by West Melbourne officer tried to run over officer first, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - An accused shoplifter shot by a West Melbourne police officer is facing attempted murder charges Monday after he was transported from the hospital to the Brevard County jail.

Police said Christopher Stringer, 35, tried to run down the officer before he was shot.

In his mug shots taken on New Year’s Eve, Stringer is still wearing bandages on his face. A family friend told News 6 that on Friday night at the Hammock Landings shopping center on Palm Bay Road Stringer was shot in his jaw by a West Melbourne police officer.



Police accuse Stringer of trying to run over an officer in a Nissan sports car he was driving after police said Stringer stole something from Kohl’s.



Police said the officer was out of his car in the parking lot, ordering Stringer to stop, but he Stringer accelerated the Nissan in the officer’s direction.



On Monday, News 6 heard dispatch recordings indicating that first responders believed Stringer tried to use the car he was driving as a weapon.



The unidentified officer was not hurt.



Stringer was wounded but he kept driving. Police said he drove himself to a hospital.



Stringer remained hospitalized before being booked into the Brevard County Jail on Sunday night.

A family friend who did not wish to speak on camera Monday told News 6 that Stringer was not trying to hurt the officer.



Stringer, who has been arrested a dozen times in the past three years, now face his stiffest charges yet. He is sitting in the county jail without bond, and he could remain locked up for decades.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, per standard protocol, is investigating the officer’s use of force.

