Suspect thought to have drowned in lake behind Topgolf is alive, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man originally thought to have drowned in an Orlando-area lake while fleeing from deputies over the weekend is alive and believed to be on the run, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said multiple people have reported seeing 38-year-old Jared Gearity since investigators thought he may have drowned Sunday in the body of water behind the Topgolf on Universal Boulevard while trying to avoid arrest.

[PREVIOUS: Man may have drowned behind Topgolf while fleeing arrest, deputies say]

Authorities said they originally responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 2 a.m. behind the Topgolf entertainment complex, where they could smell illegal narcotics on Gearity and a 35-year-old man in the car with him.

The other man was arrested, but Gearity was able to get away before deputies could arrest him.

Officials said the Sheriff's Office Dive Team continued searching for him into Monday, before realizing Gearity may still be at large.

Deputies said around 5:15 p.m. Monday that there was a felony narcotics warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

