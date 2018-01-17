Suspected meteor blasts across Detroit sky

DETROIT - News 6 sister station WDIV-TV in Detroit received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion Tuesday night.

Reports started pouring in around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the staff also reported seeing the flash and hearing a noise.

It appears the actual occurrence was at 8:08 p.m.

The National Weather Service later said the flash and boom seen by residents across Metro Detroit was likely a meteor.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

WDIV-TV meteorologist Paul Gross said the bright light and loud noise might have been caused by a bolide, which is a meteor that breaks up in the atmosphere.

Just saw another video...dash cam footage that, if valid, clearly shows that it was a bolide (meteor that broke up). Can’t confirm, but looks legit. — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 17, 2018

Videos from across the area:

WAS IT A METEOR??? This video captures the bright light everyone has seen in the sky tonight. Courtesy of #Local4 viewer Kevin McCombs. pic.twitter.com/RY4u23jYAY — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 17, 2018

