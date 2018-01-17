News

Suspected meteor blasts across Detroit sky

By Derick Hutchinson
DETROIT - News 6 sister station WDIV-TV in Detroit received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion Tuesday night.

Reports started pouring in around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the staff also reported seeing the flash and hearing a noise.

It appears the actual occurrence was at 8:08 p.m.

The National Weather Service later said the flash and boom seen by residents across Metro Detroit was likely a meteor.

WDIV-TV meteorologist Paul Gross said the bright light and loud noise might have been caused by a bolide, which is a meteor that breaks up in the atmosphere.

