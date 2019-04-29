Suspected serial rapist may be connected to Holly Hill sex attack

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Detectives with the Holly Hill Police Department are meeting with state agents to determine if a serial rape suspect is connected to a 2014 sexual attack in the city.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri held a news conference Friday and announced the arrest of Markeith Martin, 44.

Police said Martin attacked and choked multiple women in the Volusia County area.

"This guy's a serial rapist," Capri said. "He's going around hunting women and attacking women, and thank God they're alive."

According to police, DNA evidence linked Martin to a sexual attack in August.

In that case, the victim was riding her bicycle on Peninsula Drive around 6 a.m. Aug. 1, 2018, when her bicycle stopped working and Martin approached her and offered to help, according to the report.

The victim declined the help and the drugs he offered her, police said. Martin then choked and raped the woman, according to the affidavit. He was violent during the attack and apologetic afterward, the report said.

According to police, Martin is suspected in seven attacks from 2010 and 2018.

Capri said Martin was convicted in 2014 of a sex crime, but only served 37 months and was not required to register as a sex offender.

"Thirty-seven months doesn't seem like a lot of time for someone who commits a rape, a crime like that that basically destroys the sanctity of the victim, it destroys them for life. They're scarred with this for life and this guy gets 37 months to come back on the streets and do it again," Capri said.

A representative from the Department of Corrections said Martin served time for simple battery, but never for a sex crime.

A judge on Saturday ordered Martin to be held without bond on a single charge of sexual battery.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.