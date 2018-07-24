Suspected teen prowler's father sees video of son on news, takes him to police

SANFORD, Fla. - At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sanford police officers got a call from their lobby from a father who wanted to turn his 17-year-old son in after he said he saw surveillance video of him prowling outside the window of a 17-year-old girl on the news and online.

"Dad just wanted to do the right thing," Sgt. Luis Lopez said. "You got to give dad credit. Dad saw it and he came right in and that's what we want from parents."

As for the teen suspect, Sgt. Lopez said he was quiet and didn't say a word about the allegations he's facing.

[PREVIOUS: Sanford prowler arrested after vulgar message left on teen's window, police say]

Police said the allegations stem from a July 8 incident when Juanica Fernandes reported her daughter, who at first was getting innocent letters in the mailbox, woke up to a message outside her window reading, "I won't stop stalking you," followed by a sexual message.

"His actions were escalating and that's concerning to us," Lopez said.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, Sanford police are not releasing his name and can't say whether he has a criminal history or has done this before.

Fernandes also said Tuesday that the boy's age has her feeling conflicted.

"I felt happy immediately. I felt safer immediately and then I had mixed emotions, like sad almost, because I found out he was a kid. You know, I'm a mom," Fernandes said.

She can't help but think of the fearful idea of what could've happened if the lurker would have let himself into their home.

"I thought, 'this could have been awful.' What if I would have done what I was thinking to do if someone came into my window?" she asked. "I wouldn't be able to live with that, so I'm happy he turned himself in."

She's also happy with Sanford police. She said it was their actions that ultimately led to the teen suspect being caught, installing department-owned cameras outside of her daughter's window, which ultimately led to catching the suspect in the act.

"So awesome," Fernandes said. "I didn't expect that. They've been to my house every day checking in. They put officers in my neighborhood to make sure she was safe when coming home at night."

Even though her daughter and the suspect are the same age, Fernandes said her daughter did not recognize him Tuesday. The 17-year-old girl was already acting like her normal self Tuesday afternoon, her mom said.

"I can tell she already feels safer," Fernandes said. " I can sleep tonight."

The teen suspect faces two misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling, and criminal mischief. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was still in custody at the Seminole County Juvenile Detention Center.

