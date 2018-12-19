Suspects arrested in attempted armed robbery of pizza delivery driver, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Two of the three people wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery outside an Orange County Hungry Howie's were arrested this week, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said the incident happened Nov. 30 outside a shopping plaza on South Dillard Street.

The victim, a pizza delivery driver, said he was behind the restaurant when a man he knows approached him and demanded his tips, according to a news release. The man repeatedly hit the victim with a gun, causing the firearm to discharge and strike the building, authorities said.

Police said the victim was able to drive away from the suspect. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested Corey Adam Wilkerson, 22, and Jason Damon Sinquefield, 22, on charges of attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

A third person, who has not yet been identified, is still wanted in connection with the incident.

