Suspects arrested in fatal 2016 shooting, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Two men are facing murder charges after their accomplice died during what was supposed to be a drive-by shooting in 2016, according to officials from the Sanford Police Department.

Police said Cornelius Prince, Kobe Hunter and Daquan McClain went to 13th Place and Oleander Avenue on June 18, 2016 with the intent to commit a drive-by shooting, but when they arrived, other individuals fired at them, shooting McClain.

Prince and Hunter took McClain to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he died. Police said Prince and Hunter left without identifying themselves.

Because McClain was killed while the three men were planning to commit a felony, Prince and Hunter were arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree felony homicide, shooting into a dwelling and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the possibility that more people were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

