Murder-for-hire suspects indicted on first-degree murder charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three suspects arrested in a botched murder-for-hire plot that left a Kissimmee woman dead have been indicted on first-degree murder charges, court records show.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala said her office's death penalty review panel will consider whether the death penalty is appropriate in this case.

A grand jury indicted Ishnar Lopez Ramos, Alexis Ramos-Rivera and Glorianmarie Quinones Montes on Wednesday, which means the prosecutor's office has 45 days from then to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Ramos is accused of hiring Ramos-Rivera and Quinones Montes to kidnap and kill a romantic rival. Osceola County deputies say the trio confused Janice Zengotita-Torres for their intended target, but still decided to kill her and dump her body after they realized the mistake.

The body of Zengotita-Torres, a 42-year-old wife and mother, was found on the side of a road in Ormond Beach on Jan. 8, officials said.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty. Ayala said further information about the prosecution of their cases will be revealed "very soon."

