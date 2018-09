The Winter Park High School Wildcats' football stadium at Ward Park on Aug. 23, 2018. (Photo: Nadeen Yanes/WKMG)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Four suspended Winter Park High School football players have been cleared to play, according to officials.

The teens were forced off the team in August after school officials said their housing documents were altered.

After an appeal, however, all four players were cleared and are back with the team.

The students transferred from Timber Creek High School earlier in the year.

